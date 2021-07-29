DeKalb County man in medically-induced coma more than a week after hit and run

A trip to the store ends with a man in a medically induced coma for more than a week. His family is pleading for the driver to do the right thing and turn themself in.

James Walker's family said his car recently broke down so he took a ride on a friend's scooter last week. Unfortunately, DeKalb County police said another driver hit the back of that scooter, leaving Walker critically wounded.

"He is a very outgoing person, loving person" Walker's niece Keisha described.

Loved ones said the 50-year-old is a hard worker who loves nature and being outdoors.

They're having a hard time seeing him hooked up to machines and in a medically induced coma at Grady Memorial Hospital.

"He has a lot of brain damage because he was bleeding from multiple spots in his brain. It was like he had so much blood in his brain. They had to wait for it to subside. So he's just basically hanging in there," Keisha said.

Police said he was seriously hurt during a hit-and-run here near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Henrico Road.

Investigators said a driver clipped the back of a scooter Walker's friend was driving.

This was at around 11:30 p.m. on July 20.

"It's really important for us to find who did this because whoever hit them, just left them just standing there, left them lying there," Keisha said when we met at the intersection on July 29.

According to family members, he was left on the road with several broken bones.

"I'm so hurt having that he's having to endure this sort of pain," Keisha said.

It's a situation the family fears he may not survive.

"They've already been talking to us about making arrangements. I hope it doesn't come down to that," she said.

As they deal with the risk of losing a beloved brother and uncle, they're desperate for witnesses or that driver to come forward.

"Please do the right thing," Keisha pleaded.

The family has set up a fundraiser to help with Walker's medical expenses.

According to a crash report, the other man on that scooter was also taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

No word on his condition at this time.

Anyone with information that can help solve this case, police ask they call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or detectives at 770-724-7610.

