DeKalb County man charged with sexual exploitation of children

A DeKalb County man is in custody charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 35-year-old Justin Kennedy was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to authorities, the GBI began an investigation into Kennedy after receiving multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible possession of child sexual abuse material.

Wednesday, GBI agents searched Kennedy's DeKalb County home and arrested him.

Kennedy is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

If you have any information about this case or other cases of child exploitation, call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.