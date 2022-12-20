Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County jail detention officer terminated, arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville, Ga. (Credit; DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DECATUR, Ga. - Just moments after being terminated from his job, a DeKalb County jail detention officer learned he was also being arrested on shoplifting charges.

Jason Sidberry, 38, of Lawrenceville held his job with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March. On Tuesday, he was fired for violation of the law and arrested on the job by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Sidberry was charged with four counts of theft by shoplifting after authorities said he had stolen merchandise from a Gwinnett County Walmart store on multiple occasions.

Sidberry was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.