Family of army veteran who died in DeKalb County custody demand justice

Dozens of people gathered around the family of Christon Collins on Saturday outside the DeKalb County Jail demanding change months after the army veteran died while in custody.

"I just want to say to all of you again, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’" Collins' mother, Jonia Milburn, said.

"We're here demanding change for Christon, making sure that what happened to Christon doesn't happen to other people," David Jones, an organizer with the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Opression, added.

Video from inside the jail the day Collins died on March 15 shows him stumbling before hitting his head. Only other inmates help him. It was three hours before any guards arrived.

Milburn also obtained documents showing a guard didn't render aid despite being CPR certified.

Jail officials say an on-site medical team responded until paramedics arrived and rushed Collins to the hospital.

Collins had been in jail since early February charged with obstruction of law enforcement and simple battery against police after police say he ran across I-85 and hit his shoulder against a police cruiser.

"I pray that the right thing is done," Milburn said.

Milburn said the army veteran struggled with PTSD after his service and she tried to get him help.

"If these jails can't provide that care to make sure people are out so that they can get it on their own, whether that's them being like out on house arrest or whatever, because there's no reason for people to be dying in the jail," Jones added.

Earlier this month, Collins' family hired attorney Ben Crump who said he is focused on uncovering more info and holding personnel accountable for Collins' death.