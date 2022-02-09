Police investigating shooting on DeKalb County highway

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting on Highway 78.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of the highway and Memorial Drive.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours as officers worked to clear the scene.

All lanes are now back open.

Investigators have not said what lead up to the shooting or the condition of any victims.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE