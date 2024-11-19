Burglars ram stolen car into Dekalb County CBD shop, make off with empty register

The search is on for a group of thieves in DeKalb County accused in a string of burglaries in Avondale Estates. Investigators say the crew of crooks rammed a stolen Kia Optima into the Hemp Haven smoke shop on College Avenue early Monday morning.

The business owner told FOX 5 it’s a big loss – not because of what they took, but what it will cost to fix.

"I was originally quoted, like, $26,000, but I was able to get it down to $10,000," Diana Padrón said. "Still, that’s a lot. I take a hit financially."

That financial hit stemmed from a physical hit just after 4 a.m. when she woke up to an alert that someone had plowed their car into her business.

"It was a burglary. Some young people got into my store, it was six to nine of them. There was a Kia sitting inside my store with the headlights on, still running," Padrón recalled.

Surveillance video from shop showed at least six individuals in hoodies run inside.

"They came into my store, they scattered, they stole the cash register, and then they ran off and left the car behind," she stated.

Avondale Estates police told FOX 5 the group left the scene in two other vehicles. Little did they know, the register they took was empty.

"I mean if you were a good burglar, you would notice that on our glass [window] we have that we are a cashless facility," Padrón said.

Though the thieves didn’t get away with much, Padrón said she’s now forced to foot the bill for thousands of dollars in repairs at a time when business hasn’t been the best.

"Considering that we have construction that slows down the people coming into the store, the economic downturn and the hemp laws have changed," she explained. "This is just horrible what they did to us."

Padrón told FOX 5 the shop was closed Tuesday because of the rain, but will be open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and she’s hoping the community will show support.

Avondale Estates police say they believe that same stolen Kia was involved in other burglaries on Monday. They are now working with the DeKalb County Police Department on the case. If you have any information, give detectives a call.