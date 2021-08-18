DeKalb County head-on collision leaves 4 in critical condition

DeKalb County police are investigating a four-car crash that sent left multiple people in critical condition.

The crash happened at an intersection of Panola Road and Redan Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness tells FOX 5 the cars were sitting at a red light when a car came speeding through the intersection.

The driver slammed into three vehicles head-on and ejected a passenger from one of the vehicles.

"It happened so fast. We were just sitting there and didn't even see him," victim Marvin Johnson said. "He hit three cars."

Authorities say four people are in critical condition and the passenger who was ejected has massive head trauma.

It is not known at this time the status of the driver involved or whether they will face any charges.

