Police investigation underway at DeKalb County gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 4, 2024 6:40am EDT
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating an incident that happened near a local gas station overnight.

FOX 5 cameras spotted crime scene tape and officers looking around the Circle K on the 4200 block of Glenwood Road.

Officers have been on the scene since around 2 a.m.

So far, police have not said what started their investigation or if anyone was hurt.

If you have any information about the situation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.