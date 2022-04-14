7-year-old DeKalb County girl dies after being hit by car on Clarkston Road

article

A DeKalb County school is mourning the loss of one of their own Thursday morning after a young student was hit and killed by a car earlier this week.

Clarkston police say Sunday morning 7-year-old Apendeki Masanga darted out into traffic near Montreal Road and Montreal Creek Circle and was hit by a car.

Medics rushed Masanga to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the collision and will likely not face any charges.

(Courtesy of the family)

Masanga was a student at Idlewood Elementary and was described as a "beautiful, bright light."