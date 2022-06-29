DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves victim seriously injured

article

A man has been hospitalized in serious condition following an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.

Police tell FOX 5 Atlanta that just before midnight Tuesday they were called to a Chevron gas station on the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Road over reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Detectives have not released the man's name and say they do not know what led up to the shooting.

Investigators are currently on the scene speaking to potential witnesses and gathering evidence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call DeKalb County police.