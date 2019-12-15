DeKalb County firefighter treated at house fire scene

A firefighter had to be treated at the scene of a house fire in DeKalb County Sunday mornings.

One DeKalb County firefighter had to be treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Crews responded to a report of a fire on the 2200 block of Southern Grove Road before 7 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found the home in flames.

The crews were able to tackle the fire outside the home, but the tin roof trapped heat inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.