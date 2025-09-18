DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant remembered as 'dedicated, selfless, faithful to his Lord'

The Brief Master Firefighter Preston Fant died heroically while attempting to rescue a colleague during a warehouse fire. Thousands attended Fant's funeral at Truist Park, marking the first such event held at the Braves' stadium. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $76,000 to support Fant's wife and five children.



Thousands gathered at Truist Park on Thursday to honor Master Firefighter Preston Fant, a 21-year veteran of the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department who died last week while trying to save a colleague during a warehouse fire.

Funeral at Truist Park

What we know:

Fant’s casket was placed on home plate at the Braves’ stadium, the first time a funeral of its kind has been held there. The venue was chosen in part because of his devotion to the team.

Visitation began at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Afterward, a procession took Fant to Kennesaw Memorial Park for a private graveside service.

Fant leaves behind his wife and five children. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $76,000 for his family.

What they're saying:

"He was satisfied being a firefighter who came to work ready to do the job presented the shift. Preston had the heart of a public servant," Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said.

Fant’s wife, Leigh, delivered an emotional tribute. "I'm not sure how to do life without you but I know you will be guiding me along the way. My heart aches because you are gone. You are my soulmate the love of my life and I feel like there's a hole in my soul that will never be filled," she said.

Captain Jack Sosobe of Station 24 remembered Fant as both a leader and a friend. "We will miss your skills. You love... love will stay with us always," he said.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson declared Sept. 18 as Preston Fant Day, calling him an example of service and sacrifice.

Fant, a 21-year veteran of the department, died earlier this month while trying to rescue a fellow firefighter during a warehouse fire. Colleagues described him as a father figure, a skilled firefighter, and a devoted family man who made it his mission to help in the toughest situations. He was trained in swiftwater rescue, high-rise operations, and trench rescues.

The Braves’ stadium was open to the public for the funeral, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign continues to raise money for Fant’s family. More than $76,000 has been collected so far, including individual donations as large as $6,000.

