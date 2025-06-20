DeKalb County family mourns mother and daughter in deadly shooting

The Brief Tomika Pullins and her niece Dior Scott were fatally shot by Pullins' estranged husband, William Almond, who broke into their apartment and fled the scene before being arrested. The family is devastated by the loss, remembering Tomika and Dior as wonderful people, with Jasmine Pullins emphasizing the need for caution in relationships. William Almond faces multiple charges, including malice murder and terroristic threats, following the tragic incident.



A DeKalb County family is grieving the loss of two loved ones after a woman and her 7-year-old niece were shot and killed in their apartment last week.

What we know:

Police say 29-year-old Tomika Pullins and her niece, Dior Scott, were fatally shot June 13 by Pullins’ estranged husband, William Almond.

Investigators say Almond was not allowed inside the apartment and broke a window before opening fire.

He fled the scene but was arrested hours later.

What they're saying:

Family members say the loss of both Tomika and Dior has left a devastating void.

"They were wonderful people," said Jasmine Pullins, Tomika’s sister and Dior’s aunt. "I feel like they was a blessing to the earth and to us."

Outside the apartment, balloons mark the spot where the tragedy unfolded. Jasmine Pullins said her sister would have turned 30 on July 3.

"Dior got a lot of people who hurting, missing her," she added. "Full of energy, always dancing. She was a diva, most definitely. Her favorite color was purple."

According to Jasmine, the violence stemmed from Tomika’s attempt to leave the relationship.

"He was just upset because my sister wanted to leave, that’s all," she said.

Now, the family is holding on to memories of the two and urging others to be cautious in relationships.

"Really get to know a person before you want to tie a knot or commit to anybody because you never know what somebody capable of," she said. "It could be anybody. Like, this could happen to anybody."

What's next:

Almond faces multiple charges, including malice murder and terroristic threats.

"It’s a heartbreaking moment," Jasmine said. "It’s sad that it had to happen this way or go to this route."