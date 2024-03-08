Expand / Collapse search
Families want justice for 23-year-old man killed, mom shot in Valentine's Day shooting

DeKalb County
Man killed DeKalb Co. Valentine's Day shooting

Paul Wilson, 23, was shot and killed on Valentine's Day on Embarcadero Drive. Nearly a month later, his family is still searching for answers.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed on Valentine's Day

Another victim is still recovering after they were also shot that morning on Embarcadero Drive.

"Just thinking about the fact that he's not with us anymore," James Wilson said. "It's crazy."

James Wilson still can't believe his younger brother, Paul, is gone.

Paul Wilson (Photo submitted by family)

"This entire situation is something nobody saw coming. We weren't able to say goodbye to him," Wilson said. 

DeKalb County police say 23-year-old Paul Wilson and a woman, who is still recovering, were both shot. Family members say this all happened in front of the woman's four-year-old child.

"That's a cruel person. That's a heartless person. The child is having post-traumatic episodes. He needs to be held accountable," Zoey Williams said.

"We are waiting for that day we get the call where they say we finally have the suspect," Dara Banks said.

Police say they are looking for 44-year-old Javoka Shumaker and need your help in finding him.

The two families are coming together, leaning on God and their memories.

"He was silly. He was kind, he was lighthearted, and he was very hard-working," Williams said.

"When we first moved to Stone Mountain, we sent Paul outside to find friends, and he came back with kids to play with. That's who he is," Wilson said.

While the thought of Paul makes them smile, they say they deserve answers.

"Days go by, and he is still out here free like he didn't murder someone. That's the hardest thing for me to keep going day to day," Wilson said.

DeKalb County Police say they have no updates to provide.

If you know anything that could help, come forward to investigators. You can remain anonymous.