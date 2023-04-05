1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Investigators in DeKalb County spent most of Wednesday combing over an apartment complex where one person was shot and another injured in a shooting.

Officers were called about just before 1 a.m. to the Thornberry Apartments located at Aylesbury Loop, just off Clifton Springs Road near Interstate 285.

DeKalb County Police say officers quickly located one of the victims, an unidentified man, dead inside a vehicle.

As detectives were working that crime scene, officers responded to another apartment complex about five minutes away on Bouldercrest Lane, where they found the second victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Security patrolled the complex on Aylesbury Loop Wednesday.

Property management would not comment on the shooting, but residents we talked to said they did not hear gunfire.

Police are releasing few details early in the investigation. It’s unclear how the shootings are connected, if the victims knew each other, or where the shootings happened.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the DeKalb County Police Department.