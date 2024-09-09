Family of murdered DeKalb County seeking answers 17 years after death

A DeKalb County family is still looking for answers 17 years after their loved one was shot and killed.

Lithonia resident Ladonna Shields was killed on Sept. 8, 2007 at the old Club K near Covington Highway.

Her family is hoping someone who knows something will come forward so they can find some closure and heal.

Shields' brother Devon Commons was just 14 when his sister's life was taken.

"I wish I had the opportunity to be around her more, the opportunity to speak to her more, get to know her as a sister," Commons said. "We hung out, went to basketball games - went to a Hawk game when I had a ticket for me and her. I lost that opportunity that I can't get back. But hopefully, I can get some justice."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ladonna Shields

The family is asking anyone who can remember even the smallest detail that could help to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.