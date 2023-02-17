Search for shooter in deadly Dunkin' Donuts shooting

DeKalb County Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man outside a Dunkin’ Donuts on Candler Road off Interstate 20 Friday morning.

Officers responded around 9 a.m.to reports of a person shot at the store parking lot. Police say officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot.

Customers were stunned to learn what happened, shocked that a simple run to the coffee shop could prove deadly.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and viewed store surveillance video as they tried to determine what sparked the deadly confrontation that began inside the store and spilled out into the parking lot.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Dunkin’ Donuts along Candler Road on Feb. 17, 2023. (FOX 5)

The shooter fled the scene before the police arrived.

Early in the investigation police haven't revealed a possible motive or said what the gunman and victim were doing at the store at the time of the shooting, or if they knew each other.

Anyone with information can contact the DeKalb County Police Department.