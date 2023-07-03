New DeKalb County homeowner comes back to house riddled with bullets

A DeKalb County family says they can’t sleep in their home after it was shot up by gunmen right before the holiday weekend.

Chaquila Battle says she and her family left their home on Riverside Causeway Thursday evening at around 5:30 p.m. When they got back at around 11 p.m., they discovered it was riddled with bullet holes.

"My granddaughter said, ‘Grandma what’s that in the door? What's wrong with the door?' I looked at the door, then I opened the door and saw bullet holes in the wall. So we came in here, then we went right back out, and I told them to get back in the car," Battle said.

FOX 5 reporter Eric Mock saw the home for himself and confirmed there were bullet holes in almost every room, including the kitchen, garage and bedrooms.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Chaquila Battle says she has no clue why someone shot her house up right before the Fourth of July weekend. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

"The police ain’t saying nothing, I don't know what's going on with the case. I'm scared to come back to this house," Battle said.

According to DeKalb County Police Department's report, the responding officer found 9 mm and .22 caliber long rifle shell casings in the street outside the home.

But since Thursday, Battle says she’s gotten no word yet from police on who may have been behind it. When FOX 5 asked the DeKalb County Police Department about the incident, they said they couldn’t share any details except those in the original report.

Battle says they recently moved to the home in May. Before that, the house had been undergoing renovations. No one had lived there since 2021.

"I have been trying to figure out why would somebody shoot our house? You know, we tried to put a roof over our girls’ heads, and this happened. I don't understand why," Battle said.

She says not knowing why terrifies her.

So, she’s looking for a new place for her and her girls to live.

"We're not staying here no more. No, we're not. We're not staying in this house because we don't know why it happened, why someone would shoot this house up," Battle said.

The DeKalb County police report says there was no video footage available despite several neighbors in the area having Ring doorbell cameras.