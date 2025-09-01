DeKalb County break-in ends in SWAT standoff, suspect dead

article

The Brief Police said they responded around 11:15 a.m. Monday to a home in the 4900 block of Truitt Lane. Officers said they were able to track a person of interest to a nearby home. Police said they later found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound



A Labor Day morning break-in sent police on the hunt for a suspect in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Police said they responded around 11:15 a.m. Monday to a home in the 4900 block of Truitt Lane after a report of a break-in involving an armed person. Officers said they were able to track a person of interest to a nearby home.

Police called in the SWAT team and bomb squad to try to get the suspect to surrender. However, the effort was unsuccessful. Police said they later found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other information about this incident.