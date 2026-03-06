Man in distinct fringed pants wanted for questioning in Gresham Road Walmart assault

article

The Brief DeKalb County police are searching for a person of interest regarding a New Year’s Day store assault. A shopper reported being followed, recorded, and physically touched by a man at a Gresham Road Walmart. The person of interest wore a "BLESSED" hoodie and distinct black pants with heavy fringe or frayed material.



DeKalb County police are searching for a person of interest after a woman reported being followed and touched by a man while shopping at a local Walmart on New Year's Day.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident occurred during the early afternoon of Jan. 1 at the Walmart located in the 2400 block of Gresham Road SE. According to a report filed with the DeKalb County Police Department, a woman stated a man followed her throughout the store while recording her with a device.

The victim told police the man eventually made physical contact with her. After she alerted store management to the behavior, the man was removed from the store. Detectives have released an image of the individual and believe he has information that could help close the case.

The image shows the man wearing a black hoodie with the word "BLESSED" printed in white across the chest and black pants with heavy fringe or frayed material from the thigh to the ankle.

What you can do:

Community members can also submit tips through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.