Hundreds of dogs in need of foster and forever homes in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County animal shelter is in desperate need of finding dogs forever homes.

In a Facebook post to the LifeLine Animal Project page on Friday, the organization said it had more than 600 dogs in it care, which is well over capacity.

Almost 150 of those dogs are deteriorating in the shelter environment.

It is a living situation that is hard on the happiest and healthiest of dogs.

If they do not find permanent or temporary homes for 140 of them, they will have to put them down.

They say it is inhumane to keep them in these living conditions.

Those who can help can go to the shelter located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

No appointment is needed.