DeKalb County 11-year-old shot by mom laid to rest after emotional funeral

Family and friends cried out as they came together to remember 11-year-old Makenzie B. on Saturday. The young girl was shot and killed by her mother in what DeKalb County police are calling a murder-suicide.

Makenzie's loved ones are still grappling with how 31-year-old Qiana Rainley came to shoot her daughter at an apartment complex near Hambrick and Rockbridge roads before turning the gun on herself.

"That was auntie's baby. My twin. The love of my life. I could say a lot, but I will say I'm broken," one family member said during the funeral. "And a lot of questions. But, they say don't question God."

Makenzie B.

Although it hurts, the family vowed to remember the good Makenzie brought to so many of their lives in such a short amount of time.

"Most of you who knew her knew she was crazy about her fashion," said Christian, Makenzie's brother. "She loves to be around people. She loves to have fun. And most importantly, she sees every single person in this room as a brother and a sister."

Makenzie's father summed up the family's bittersweet farewell with one reminder: "She will never be forgotten, because I look at each one of y'all, and I see Makenzie in each one of y'all."