Dekalb CEO proposes $20M investment into area hospitals ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

With Atlanta Medical Center expected to shut its doors in less than 30 days, the reverb of its imminent closing continued Tuesday as DeKalb County leaders discussed plans to invest $20 million into two area hospitals.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said while AMC has already begun diverting ambulance services to other trauma centers, the county is bracing for the impact on hospitals like Grady and Emory Hillandale.

"We’re very much concerned … we recognize that this is a decision that will not be retracted therefore we have to deal with the facts as they are," he told FOX 5 Atlanta.

On Monday, Thurmond presented plans to invest $12 million into Emory Hillandale Hospital to enhance its emergency department services and $8 million into Grady to reduce its operating deficit.

Grady Memorial Hospital Emergency Room sign.

"We know that it’s a very expensive proposition and all the partners have to work together to ensure that we have a healthcare safety net that protects the insured as well as the uninsured," he explained.

The DeKalb County Commission’s planning, economic development and community services committee passed the proposal on Tuesday.

It’s just one of many steps Thurmond said the county is trying to take in response to AMC's closing, which could leave many residents vulnerable.

"The health safety and welfare of our citizens to have access to quality healthcare is our top priority…we’re going to work to do everything we can to make sure everyone who needs access to affordable quality healthcare will have it," he stated.

Thurmond told FOX 5 Atlanta county leaders are planning to partner with those hospitals on a program to address gun violence within the community—a problem that’s only added more stress to Metro Atlanta emergency rooms.

"We have to reduce the need for level 1 trauma care beds … the best way to do that is to interrupt and prevent gun violence," he said.

That plan also includes working with local non-profits to get uninsured residents registered under state and federal insurance programs.

The DeKalb County Commission is expected to take a full vote on the $20 million proposal as early as next Oct. 11