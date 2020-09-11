DeKalb CEO credits county employees and residents for drop in COVID-19 cases

DeKalb County just received top honors for using technology to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. County CEO Michael Thurmond said he's proud of the accomplishment, but said it's going to take a continued partnership between the public and private sector to keep up the fight against COVID-19.

"We know we've had fewer infections that other major counties, but we also know we have to remain vigilant," Thurmond told FOX 5's Portia Bruner.

Thurmond said he's encouraged to see the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in the state's fourth most populated county and he credits residents and county employees for driving down those numbers. This week, the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties ranked DeKalb County fourth in the nation's counties for innovatively using technology to curb the spread of COVID-19. The ranking is among counties with 500,000 to 999,999 residents. Gwinnett County, the only other Georgia county ranked in the category, came in fifth. DeKalb County has closed most county government buildings to the public. Thurmond said 80% of the county's employees now work from home thanks to that expanded use of technology.

"We implemented a socially distant server delivery model and as a result of that, we are able to provide essential services," said Thurmond.

Thurmond also credits the people who work and live in DeKalb County for diligently following the mask ordinance approved for public places in late July. The ordinance came with the "No Mask, No Service" policy practiced by many of the county's private businesses. Residents told FOX 5 they believe the mask ordinance makes a difference.

"I don't like wearing it, but I ain't got a problem since the virus is going on," said DeKalb County resident Jack Haygood.

Advertisement

Pastor David Roy, a DeKalb County resident, said social distancing could be making a difference as well.

"I try to stay in as much as I can and when I do go out I wear a mask. As far as preaching is concerned, I preach online now for the members' safety and my safety and my family's safety," said Pastor Roy.

Georgia Department of Public Health statistics shows DeKalb County had 4,423 cases of COVID-19 on August 8. By September 8, that number was down to a little more than 1,523.

“When you look at the case infection rate per 1,000, DeKalb County is among those moving in the right direction," said Thurmond.