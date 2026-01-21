Gov. Kemp approves tax credit scholarships for eligible students

The Brief Georgia is opting into a new federal education tax credit program Donors can receive up to $1,700 in dollar-for-dollar tax credits Scholarships will support students from moderate-income households



Gov. Brian Kemp has opted Georgia into a new federal education tax credit program that allows taxpayers to receive dollar-for-dollar credits for donations to approved education nonprofits.

What we know:

The governor said the move aligns Georgia with provisions in what President Donald Trump has referred to as his "big, beautiful bill," creating a partnership between the state and the Internal Revenue Service.

Under the program, individuals can receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 when they contribute to certain state-approved nonprofit organizations. Those nonprofits then distribute the funds as scholarships to eligible students.

To qualify, students must come from households earning no more than 300% of their county’s median income. The scholarship funds can be used for a wide range of education-related expenses, including private school tuition, tutoring services and school supplies.

The program is scheduled to launch in January.