Gov. Kemp approves tax credit scholarships for eligible students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 21, 2026 7:22am EST
Georgia
Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are set to announce a new education tax credit partnership between the state of Georgia and the IRS. The plan is aimed at expanding options and financial flexibility for Georgia families while strengthening access to education resources statewide. State leaders, lawmakers, and education advocates will join the governor for remarks during a Tuesday morning press conference at the Georgia State Capitol. The announcement is expected to outline how the new tax credit will work and who may be eligible.

The Brief

    • Georgia is opting into a new federal education tax credit program
    • Donors can receive up to $1,700 in dollar-for-dollar tax credits
    • Scholarships will support students from moderate-income households

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has opted Georgia into a new federal education tax credit program that allows taxpayers to receive dollar-for-dollar credits for donations to approved education nonprofits.

What we know:

The governor said the move aligns Georgia with provisions in what President Donald Trump has referred to as his "big, beautiful bill," creating a partnership between the state and the Internal Revenue Service.

Under the program, individuals can receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 when they contribute to certain state-approved nonprofit organizations. Those nonprofits then distribute the funds as scholarships to eligible students.

To qualify, students must come from households earning no more than 300% of their county’s median income. The scholarship funds can be used for a wide range of education-related expenses, including private school tuition, tutoring services and school supplies.

The program is scheduled to launch in January.

The Source

  • Gov. Kemp announced the program during a press conference on Tuesday. 

