Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody.

Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass.

"We were all just working a normal day when I heard my boss scream and run along with my other colleagues. I came around to look and there was an actual deer in the store with us bleeding everywhere," Clarke said.

Clarke said that an animal control team was contacted to evacuate the buck, and that the team had to tranquilize the deer in order to remove it from the mall building.