Decatur woman escapes from burning home

article

A DeKalb County woman is unharmed after she was able to escape a house fire Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire started around 11:45 p.m. Monday at a home on the 2500 block of Charleston Terrace in Decatur.

Crews got to the scene to find the two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

According to officials, a woman sleeping inside smelled smoke and was able to get out without any injuries.

Investigators believe the fire started over the garage area of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE