Shooting victims discovered after theft, car accident on Flat Shoals Parkway

Two men are in the hospital and a third is in handcuffs after police say a shooting led to a crash Sunday evening.

DeKalb County police discovered the crashed car at around 6:43 p.m. on the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway.

Two men in the vehicle were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police detained the third male and began an investigation into the situation.

Through this preliminary investigation, officials discovered the occupants of the crashed vehicle had robbed a nearby liquor store.

It's not yet clear how or when two of the occupants were shot.

Detectives are continuing the investigation, conducting interviews and collecting evidence.