Decatur Scout Troop 77 assembles 1,296 sandwiches for individuals in need

Scout Troop 77 from Decatur worked together on Tuesday to make a staggering 1,296 sandwiches for the Sandwich Project.

The Sandwich Project is a nonprofit organization that works to alleviate hunger by providing fresh, homemade sandwiches to individuals and families facing food insecurity. With Troop 77's recent contribution, the organization's mission received a significant boost, ensuring that hundreds of people would have access to a nutritious meal during challenging times.

The troop raised the money needed for the sandwiches and then assembled them on Tuesday night in the Fellowship Hall of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church under the guidance of their Scout leaders and Sandwich Project volunteers.

After the sandwiches were assembled, the volunteers distributed the freshly-made sandwiches to local shelters, community centers and individuals in need.