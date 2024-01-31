Decatur gas leak forced evacuations, long repairs

article

A gas leak forced the evacuation of a handful of homes in a north Decatur neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officials say the 6-inch gas main ruptured sometime during the afternoon near the intersection of Kathryn Avenue and Coventry Road.

About five home and a condo building were evacuated immediately following the cut.

The city of Decatur posted about the leak on its Facebook page shortly after 6 p.m., writing:

"Warning: Due to a gas leak, the intersection of Kathryn Ave and Coventry Road is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice. Atlanta Gas Light is currently on scene."

The roads around the leak are being repaved, but officials have not said if it had anything to do with the leak.

Atlanta Gas Light was on the scene well into the evening working to resolve the issue.

Crews reportedly were having issues with nearby water mains.

Officials have not given an estimate for the repairs to be completed.

No injuries have been reported.