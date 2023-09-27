Decatur Fire rescues crying kitty from deep hole

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Decatur Fire Rescue poses with Skip after the rescue. (Credit: City of Decatur Fire and Rescue)

When Skip the kitty found himself in a tight spot, an extraordinary rescue effort from Decatur's finest brought him back to safety.

Skip's adventure began when he accidentally ventured into a deep hole in the crawl space beneath a local resident's home. Trapped and unable to climb out, the frightened feline's cries for help caught the attention of the homeowner. The resident says he was afraid for Skip's wellbeing, and quickly reached out to the City of Decatur Fire Rescue for assistance.

Sgt. Coleman, Firefighter Daniels, and Firefighter Rullan reported to the scene, determined to save Skip. The brave trio crawled under the house and carefully lowered a fire hose as a makeshift ladder for the kitty to climb out.

Thanks to the diligent work of the rescue team and the caring community member who alerted them, Skip was reunited with his loving family who lived nearby.

Officials say Skip is back home, "totally healthy and happy" – and hopefully steering clear of any more deep holes.