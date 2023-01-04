Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say

Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur.

On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.

Officials say the man who was subsequently hit was not the intended target in the shooting. Both the suspect and the targeted vehicle fled the scene, leaving the victim. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives were called to the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.