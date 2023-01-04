Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:30 PM EST until SAT 1:43 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:37 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:34 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:41 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 AM EST until FRI 3:19 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:50 PM EST until THU 1:15 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:48 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:54 PM EST until SAT 6:12 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:12 PM EST until THU 1:23 AM EST, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 2:56 PM EST, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County

Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur.

On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.

Officials say the man who was subsequently hit was not the intended target in the shooting. Both the suspect and the targeted vehicle fled the scene, leaving the victim. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives were called to the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.