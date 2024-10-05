Atlanta man wanted for family violence, drug possession caught in DeKalb County

An Atlanta man was arrested at a DeKalb County gas station on Friday for aggravated sexual battery and family violence.

Daniel Hollis Sajewski, 36, was taken into custody on Briarcliff Road. He had warrants out for his arrest for battery family violence, aggravated battery and aggravated sexual battery, which are all felonies.

DeKalb County deputies also searched his car at the scene and found garbage bags containing six pounds of marijuana and other substances. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Officials said Sajewski injured himself while trying to resist the arrest. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being taken to the DeKalb County Jail for booking.