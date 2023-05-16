Decades-old mystery: Police seek help in identifying Jane Doe found in 1982

Police hope new information could help them identify a Jane Doe whose body was found in 1982.

The Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children released artist renderings of the woman.

Police think she had ties to Atlanta and that could be the key to discovering her identity.

The woman's body was found in the Milwaukee River in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 16, 1982.

She is believed to be 15 to 25 years old. She had several scars including a large one on her abdomen and a smaller one on her right forearm.

(Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

She also had extensive dental work.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children.