Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say

Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin.

Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.

According to authorities, Cope has dementia and is insulin dependent. She left without her cell phone, purse, or wallet.

The missing woman is described as being around 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Cope was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and black slides.

If you have any information on where Cope could be, call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).