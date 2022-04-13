Deaths under investigation in Haralson County, sheriff says

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating deaths on Wednesday.

Investigators on Beaver Run Road in the southwest area of the county believe the killings are a related to a murder-suicide.

It's an active investigation and Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams declined to provide further details.

NOTE: If you or anyone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis and thoughts of harming yourself, contact the suidice prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more resources and ways to help prevent suicide.

