Deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia remain high, state reports

For the third time this week and the fourth time since Saturday, daily reported deaths in Georgia from COVID-19 have entered triple digits. Thursday marked the second-highest deaths reported in a single day in the state since the start of the pandemic.

As of 3 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 141 death in the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed deaths to 10,721. Another 1,254 deaths since March are believed to be COVID-19 related.

The two-week average of new cases is at 6,717, according to GDPH data. The cases added in the last 14 days make up 14.2% of all cases. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, there were 660,720 total cases reported in Georgia, according to the GDPH.

As of Wednesday, more than 283,177 vaccines have been given out in Georgia.

This does not include the 2,915 new confirmed coronavirus cases found using antigen testing. The state reports the total number of antigen confirmed cases in the state is 130,604.

Hospitalizations remain high with many facilities at or near capacity. The GDPH reports 5,613 current patients, a drop since Wednesday. Still COVID-19 patients make up 32.5% of all patients currently hospitalized.

