Death investigation underway at Paulding County home, sheriff says

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Paulding County Sheriff's Office deputies have launched an active death investigation following a discovery at a home along Palace Point in Dallas, Georgia, on July 22, 2026. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief Authorities launched a death investigation Wednesday following a discovery at a Dallas home in the 30 block of Palace Point. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing investigation while assuring residents there is no active threat to the public.



Authorities say they have launched a death investigation after a discovery at a Paulding County home on Wednesday.

What we know:

Deputies were called to a home in the 30 block of Palace Point in Dallas. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the identity or age of the person found, nor have they detailed the specific nature of the discovery at the home. Additionally, the official cause of death and the exact time deputies responded to the scene remain unknown.