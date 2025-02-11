Man found dead after truck crashes in NW Atlanta home, police investigating

article

Officers are investigating the death of a man found after a truck crash in northwest Atlanta.

Investigators say the crash happened around 3 a.m. at a home on S Eugenia Place.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene and found a red Ford pickup truck had crashed into the side of a home on the 600 block of the road.

Inside the car, police found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.

Medis tried to administer aid, but the man was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.

Investigators told FOX 5 that they do not believe the crash caused the driver's death and that they found narcotics inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the driver's name at this time.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.