Man found dead after truck crashes in NW Atlanta home, police investigating
ATLANTA - Officers are investigating the death of a man found after a truck crash in northwest Atlanta.
Investigators say the crash happened around 3 a.m. at a home on S Eugenia Place.
What we know:
Officers arrived at the scene and found a red Ford pickup truck had crashed into the side of a home on the 600 block of the road.
Inside the car, police found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat.
Medis tried to administer aid, but the man was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.
Investigators told FOX 5 that they do not believe the crash caused the driver's death and that they found narcotics inside the vehicle.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the driver's name at this time.
The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this report came from interviews with Atlanta police officers at the scene.