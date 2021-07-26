Death investigation at shopping center along Grayson Highway
ATLANTA - A man was found dead in a Gwinnett County shopping center parking lot on Monday evening, police say.
Officers were called out to the Grayson Commons shopping center located in the 1900 block of Grayson Highway. Gwinnett County police said they found a male dead at the scene. His identity and age could not be immediately determined
Information on a suspect was not immediately known.
Details surrounding the death have not been released.
