GBI searching for new leads in Georgia mother of 3's cold case murder

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is hoping for new leads in the cold case murder of a mother who disappeared while hitchhiking to her home.

It's been more than 30 years since the death of Dean Marie Chambers, a carpenter and a mother of three.

According to officials, Chambers, who also went by Marie Stephens, left Sheffield, Alabama on March 26, 1992, to hitchhike to her home in Sardis, Georgia. She was later seen at several bars and lounges on Ogeechee Road (U.S. 17) near Savannah.

On April 21, 1992, Chambers' body was discovered on the shoulder of Old River Road near the intersection of Interstate 16 in Effingham County. Investigators believe she was murdered on or shortly after April 12, 1992.

The GBI says that Chambers was last seen wearing a white shirt or brown Carhart jacket, blue jeans, and white British Knight high-top tennis shoes. She may have also been carrying a small McGregory handbag and a dark-colored duffle bag with the words "The Torrington Bearing Company" on it. She also reportedly wore a gold necklace that has never been found.

If you have any information about Chambers' murder, please call the GBI's Statesboro office at (912) 871-1121.