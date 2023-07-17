5 killed in fiery wreck in Habersham County

article

Five people are dead after a wreck Sunday afternoon in Habersham County.

Police say the deadly crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tommy Irvin Parkway near Mt. Zion Road.

According to investigators, a Ford Explorer was attempting to cross the highway onto Mt. Zion Road when a Corvette hit the vehicle in the front.

Both vehicles caught fire, killing everyone inside the Corvette and the SUV.

Police have identified the drivers of the Corvette and Explorer as 58-year-old Mitchell Boggs of Marietta and 29-year-old Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega respectively.

Two of the passengers in the Ford Explorer were 5 and 6 years old.

A passenger in the Corvette has not been identified.