Police investigating deadly Thanksgiving shooting at SW Atlanta home

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home early Thanksgiving morning.

Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the 1100 block of Booker Avenue SW shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 52-year-old man who had been shot at least once, Despite the best efforts of the officers, the man died at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

Officials have not released the victim's identity.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.