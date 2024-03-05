Deadly shooting in Lithonia: 2 wanted by DeKalb County police

article

Two people are wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting earlier this year at a Lithonia-area apartment complex.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened at the Harbor Grove Apartments located at 6170 Hillandale Drive on Jan. 21. Officers found a person on the ground in the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators released a video of two people appearing to be armed. Officers would like the public to note the white Air Force Ones on the first person. The second person was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants with a blue square patch on the right pant leg above the knee.

The DeKalb County Police Department say these two are wanted for a deadly shooting at a Lithonia-area apartment complex on Jan. 21, 2024. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Anyone with information as to the identity of the pair or information about the deadly shooting are asked to call the DeKalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or 770-724-7856.