Gunman on the run after deadly shooting, car crash in SE Atlanta

One man is dead following a shooting late Monday night in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on the 400 block of Englewood Avenue.

What we know:

According to officials, officers arrived at the location to find a man in his early 30s with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man and his killer were involved in some sort of "transaction" before the situation escalated to deadly violence.

The victim's vehicle was found with damage a few blocks away on Grant Street. Detectives believe the gunman took the victim's vehicle and got into an accident at the intersection where it was found.

Police say they also found a black pickup truck at an apartment complex on Boulevard that they believe is tied to the crime.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to search for security footage and interviewing witnesses to learn more about the incident.

Authorities have not identified the victim or released a description of the gunman.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.