Crews pull woman's body from burning NW Atlanta home

One woman has been found dead after a serious house fire in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Firefighters tell FOX 5 that they got the call about the blaze on the 1700 block of Madrona Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday.

What we know:

According to fire officials, crews arrived at the scene and found heavy flames shooting out from the front portion of the home.

The firefighters quickly learned that one of the residents was still trapped inside. Despite their best efforts, they found the body of the woman in the home's bathroom.

The home's other resident, who police say was a man in his 90s, was able to escape the flames. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman other than saying that she was a woman in her 90s.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigaiton, call the Atlanta Fire Department.