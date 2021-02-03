1 dead, 2 hospitalized after early morning SE Atlanta shootout

An early morning gunfight leaves one man dead and sends two others to the hospital.

Atlanta police detectives say around 1:15 Wednesday morning officers were responding to an unrelated nearby call when they heard approximately 20 shots coming from the Southeast Atlanta intersection of Sawtell Avenue and Charleston Avenue.

The officers rushed to the scene and found three men who had been shot. One of those men died. Paramedics brought the other two to the hospital, where both are expected to survive.

Investigators think the shooting started as some kind of dispute between two groups in two separate vehicles. The altercation escalated into gunfire. At this point, police are sure what set off the initial beef. They also don't know if all of the shots were fired from inside the vehicle or if at least one of the gunmen got out and fired from the street.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Some of those involved in the deadly shootout escaped before officers arrived. Police haven't released a description of the vehicles the gunmen might be driving, nor have they told us if they have a description of the shooters.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Atlanta police.

Police look for clues

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.