3 people killed in crash on I-85 at Buford Highway connector

Three people have died in a wreck on Interstate 85 at the Buford Highway connector in northeast Atlanta Friday morning.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 3:45 a.m. Friday on the interstate.

Officers shut down all lanes on I-85 northbound at 17th Street while they investigated the deadly collision.

Investigators have not released the identities of any victims or any information about what caused the crash.

Drivers should expect major delays on the interstate and plan alternate routes.

