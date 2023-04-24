Deadline looms to file for $1.5 billion in 2019 tax refunds

Your tax return has been filed. But you want to make sure you still have left some money on the table. Many Americans still have not claimed their 2019 stimulus checks.

According to the IRS, there are 1.5 million taxpayers who have not collected on 2019 refunds. The deadline to get a 2019 outstanding refund is July 17, 2023. The total amount out there unclaimed is $1.5 billion. The median amount owed is $893. This is real money that you might be missing.

How would you have skipped this? Your 2019 return was due in 2020 right when the pandemic had its first grip on us. People simply forgot. Go back and look through your records. Make sure you haven't skipped this year. It could've happened.

The deadline to file your 2019 tax return in July 17, 2023.

If you are owed a 2019 refund, but you didn't pay your taxes in 2020 or 2021, then that refund might be absorbed into any taxes you still owe.

The IRS makes looking for a possibly outstanding stimulus check easy: GET MY PAYMENT