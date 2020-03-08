Dead body found inside Barrow County home

A woman was found dead inside a Barrow County home Sunday morning, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, deputies went to the home located at 88 Goldshore Way in Statham, Georgia after a neighbor said they saw what they believed to be a trail of blood leading up to the home's front door.

The woman's identity was not immediately available.

No word on if any suspects have been arrested.

The GBI is assisting the Barrow County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. Authorities confirmed that there is no threat to the public.